Yankees to evaluate Aaron Judge’s mild hip strain on Monday

Judge, who produced a single-season AL-record 62 home runs last season, is hitting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs in 26 games this season. He had played in every Yankees game until being out of the lineup Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In other injury news, outfielder Jake Bauers and the team are awaiting MRI results. Bauers, who was added to the 26-man roster Saturday, sustained a right knee contusion when he slammed into the left-field wall while making a catch.

“I’m walking pretty good, walking pain-free,” Bauers said. “The only thing that’s keeping my range of motion down is the swelling, so I’m sure today we’ll try to get all of that out of there.”

New York is already without outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain). All are on the IL, along with six pitchers.

