Yankees' Taillon out with ankle tear, Britton has TJ surgery

“It sounds worse than it is, but his body is going to tell us what he's able to handle,” he added.

Taillon is 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA over 27 starts in his first season with the Yankees. Prior to this year, he hadn't pitched since May 1, 2019, while with Pittsburgh due to Tommy John surgery.

Britton was operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed. Boone was uncertain about a timetable for Britton's return, although the typical Tommy John surgery recovery is 12-18 months.

The 33-year-old Britton was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games this season and last pitched Aug. 19. New York has already picked up the $14 million option of Britton's contract for 2022. He can become a free agent after that.

Right-hander Michael King is expected to be activated Friday after injuring his right middle finger weight lifting in July. He stretched out to three innings in his final rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Righty Sal Romano was added to the 28-man roster from Triple-A and outfielder Jonathan Davis was designated for assignment.

