springfield-news-sun logo
X

Yankees star Judge stays 1 homer shy of Maris' AL mark of 61

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is set to try again Tuesday night to make home run history

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 60

Monday's Game: Went 1 for 3 with two walks in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings at Toronto. Judge has gone six games without a home run and remains short of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Judge's longest homer drought this season was nine games in mid-August.

Tuesday's Matchup: Judge continues his bid to win the AL Triple Crown and the Yankees can clinch the AL East title with a victory. Right-hander José Berríos (11-6, 5.27 ERA) starts for the Blue Jays.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.5 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Maris. The Yankees have nine games remaining in the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Credit: Jessie Alcheh

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

In Other News
1
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
2
Browns' Garrett injured in one-car accident, status unknown
3
Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ
4
Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants
5
Asian shares mixed after Dow falls into bear market
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top