Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on hand by pitch vs Orioles

Judge played center field in the top of the fourth inning but was lifted for pinch-hitter Trent Grisham in the bottom half.

Judge is hitting .302 and leads the major leagues with 26 homers and 64 RBIs. The 32-year-old is a five-time All-Star and was the 2022 AL MVP after hitting 62 home runs to break the AL record of 61 by Roger Maris set in 1961.

Judge missed 45 games in 2018 with a broken right wrist after he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts broke his left hand Sunda y when hit by a pitch from Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

