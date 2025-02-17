Yankees' Stanton hasn't swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener

“The pain was very high in general,” Stanton said. “Tennis elbow or however they call it is tears in your tendon, so it’s not when did it feel good, when did it feel bad? There's always the pain level there and you got to deal with that. So, yeah, it’s just the wisest point to give time right now.”

He wouldn't guess whether playing in the American League champion's March 27 opener against Milwaukee is realistic.

“Definitely behind, but I mean that’s just a matter of being ready for a full go today as opposed to in a little bit. So we have five, six weeks here. It'll be a good ramp up from there,” he said. “We'll see how that goes.”

Stanton, who turned 35 in November, said he felt the pain for most of last year. It started in each elbow two months apart. The treatment is forearm work, tissue work and exercises.

“Definitely not just soreness. It’s a manageable thing,” he said. “That's how the year last year and this year will go.”

He said surgery is not necessary at this point but would be needed if a tendon tears off, which could be caused by "overdoing it."

Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs while playing 114 games last year, his season interrupted by a strained left hamstring that sidelined him between June 22 and July 29. Stanton batted .273 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in the postseason.

New York already has lost Juan Soto, who left for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets.

By easing workouts now, Stanton and the Yankees hope he can be as healthy as possible during the season.

“The idea is not to take downtime,” he said. “This is the smartest time during a shorter offseason window to be able to do that.”

