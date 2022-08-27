Yankees reliever Trivino warms up in wrong jersey, changes

Trivino laughed it all off, saying, “It wasn't the first time, it's probably not the last.”

So he had done it before? “Oh, yeah, who hasn't?” he cracked.

Maybe pull on Aaron Judge's No. 99 next time for a little fun? — “yeah,” the right-hander agreed.

Trivino had joked he wanted some attention since he wasn't playing. He got it all right.

“I didn’t know that,” Judge said, grinning, “I’ll have to get on him.”

___

