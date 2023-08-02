Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.

Germán, who threw a perfect game at Oakland in late June, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Since arriving in the majors six years ago, Germán has had trouble on and off the field. He served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound. He was also banned 81 games by Major League Baseball earlier in his career over an alleged domestic violence incident.

He's also been brilliant at times for the Yankees, including June 28 in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics when he pitched the 24th perfect game in big league history — and first since 2012.

He joined Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees to pitch perfect games. Larsen’s gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

