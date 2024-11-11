Yankees manager Aaron Boone says `sting of not finishing it off stays with you forever'

Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant. He agreed in October 2021 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2025. He said the sides haven't talked yet about a deal for beyond next season.

“We’ll see what unfolds,” he said.

Boone will fly to California to join owner Hal Steinbrenner for a meeting with Juan Soto, who helped the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009 and then became a free agent.

"I want him in pinstripes moving forward,” Boone said.

Boone said he anticipates at least one coaching change and possibly two for next season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb