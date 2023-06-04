Yankees' Judge knocks open bullpen door while making running catch

Judge might have saved a run for the Yankees with his sprinting catch on J.D. Martinez's liner into the right field corner with Max Muncy on first base and nobody out. The AL MVP made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it.

Judge hung onto the ball and stayed upright while putting one foot in the bullpen, but Muncy was allowed to advance to second apparently because Judge technically left the field of play. Yankees manager Aaron Boone briefly argued the umpires' decision to send Muncy to second.