Yankees hitless thru 6 innings vs Astros day after no-hitter

Urquidy allowed his first baserunner when Anthony Rizzo walked with two outs in the fourth. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a sharp lineout to right field.

Josh Donaldson walked leading off the fifth, but Gleyber Torres flied out and Aaron Hicks hit into an inning-ending double play.

Aaron Judge hit a line drive headed for the right-center field gap with two outs in the sixth inning, but right fielder Kyle Tucker ran it down.

Houston is trying to win a four-game series against the major league-leading Yankees. New York hitters were overwhelmed during the first three games of the series, save for a four-run, ninth-inning rally in Thursday’s 7-6 win. Take away that inning, and New York entered Sunday 7 for 87 (.080) against Astros pitching.

New York has lost consecutive games for the first time since May 28-29. The Yankees entered Sunday with 361 runs, second in the majors behind the Mets. Their 52-20 record matches the fifth-best 72-game start in the majors since 1930.

Astros manager Dusty Baker credited Houston's pitching dominance this series to consistent strike-throwing. Of course, that’s Urquidy’s specialty. He entered Sunday with 1.74 walks per nine innings.

Veteran catcher Martín Maldonado caught Saturday's no-hitter and was back behind the plate Sunday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Before Saturday, New York hadn’t been no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2003.

The previous teams with hitless skids of at least 16 innings since 1961 are the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers and 1973 Oakland Athletics. Baker was a player on those '81 Dodgers.

There have been two other no-hitters this season, with five New York Mets pitchers combining against Philadelphia on April 29 and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels accomplishing the feat against the Rays on May 10.

Spurred by a leadoff homer from Jose Altuve off Nestor Cortes, the Astros lead 3-0.

