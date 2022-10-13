springfield-news-sun logo
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain in the forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday.

Major League Baseball called the game Thursday more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.

New York won Tuesday's opener of the best-of-five series 4-1, and the rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2.

With the rainout, the teams could play four days in a row.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be played in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against Houston or Seattle.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) was scheduled to pitch Game 2 for the Yankees and 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8) for the Guardians.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

