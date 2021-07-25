Yankees' Germán has no-hitter broken up in 8th at Fenway

The last Yankees pitcher to no-hit Boston was Dave Righetti at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1983.

Germán, who missed all of last season serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, made his 17th start. He hadn't gone beyond 5 2/3 innings in his last eight, and his previous season-high was seven innings, which he’d done twice.

The Yankees entered the day eight games back in the AL East after rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

New York led 4-0 when Germán exited.

