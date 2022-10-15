Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS

Judge, who set the AL record with 62 home runs this season and contended for the Triple Crown, is 0 for 8 in the series with seven strikeouts. He struck out four times in New York's 4-2 loss in 10 innings in Game 2, and got booed at Yankee Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone juggled his lineup, dropping Judge as well Anthony Rizzo from No. 2 to No. 3 and Oswaldo Cabrera from six to nine. He also moved Isiah Kiner-Falefa up from seventh to sixth and Harrison Bader from nine to seven.