Yankees blanked for 2nd straight game, lose to Rays 4-0

“It was nice,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I think Yarbs has pitched really well here as of late. He probably deserves a little bit better in the win-loss column, but he’s contributing in a big way."

The Yankees hadn’t been held without a run in back-to-back games since Sept. 22-24, 2016, when they were blanked once by the Rays and twice by the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Right now we gotta do better and it’s hard right now,” Boone said. “It’s hard and we gotta find a way. We gotta keep digging ourselves out of this.”

Hicks got turned around on the warning track and couldn’t field David Peralta’s flyball in the fourth inning, resulting in a triple. Isaac Paredes then singled off Cole (9-5) for a 1-0 lead, enough to get the Rays on their way to a third straight victory.

“First off, I turned the wrong way,” Hicks said. “I tried to recover. I ended up thinking it was still right on top of me and it ended up being behind me.”

Tampa Bay added three runs in the ninth on Jose Siri’s RBI single and Yandy Díaz’s two-run single.

Cole allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked two and allowed one run or less for the 11th time this season.

Hicks batted with the bases loaded in the fourth but hit a soft comebacker to Yarbrough, who started a 1-2-3 double play

After Yarbrough’s 58-pitch outing, Ryan Thompson got the next five outs, getting Aaron Judge on a double play in the eighth. Brooks Raley fanned Anthony Rizzo before the Rays added on, and Jason Adam pitched the ninth.

RIZZO’S FRUSTRATION

Rizzo thought he was grazed on the right leg in the third, but plate umpire D.J. Reyburn ruled he leaned into the pitch. Rizzo and manager Aaron Boone vehemently argued to no avail.

“It shouldn’t have been called tonight,” Rizzo said. “I have been hit by a lot of pitches and it’s never been called.”

After striking out on the next pitch, Rizzo slammed his helmet in the dugout five times.

“Whenever you feel like you got screwed over on a call anytime it’s annoying because we’re out here competing at the highest level and I’m up here talking to you guys (media),” Rizzo said. “And I feel like the umpires have zero accountability when they miss something like that. I know they’re not trying to miss, but it’s just frustrating.

Rizzo has been hit by a pitch 17 times, tied for the AL lead with Seattle’s Ty France.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: SS Wander Franco (right hamate bone) will join Triple-A Durham to start a rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday.

Yankees: OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles tendon) took batting practice in the indoor batting cage and also did fielding drills in the outfield. He said he is not quite ready to start a rehab assignment. ... RHP Luis Severino (strained right lat) threw 25 pitches in his first bullpen session since going on the IL July 14. Severino said he feels “the best I’ve felt all year.” ... An MRI on INF DJ LeMahieu showed inflammation in his right big toe and he is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay LHP Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA) opposes New York LHP Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.67) on Tuesday.

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz watches his two-run single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri scores a run past New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 4-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri celebrates with shortstop Taylor Walls (0) the Rays defeated the New York Yankees in a baseball game on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. The Rays won 4-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo talks with home plate umpire DJ Reyburn during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)