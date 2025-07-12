Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints

Fried allowed nine of 18 batters to reach, giving up four runs — three earned — six hits and three walks. He threw just 39 of 73 pitches for strikes, falling behind with first-pitch balls to nine batters.

Fried entered 11-2 and his ERA rose from 2.27 to 2.43. New York trailed 4-0.

Nico Hoerner tripled leading off the game and scored on Kyle Tucker's groundout. Carsen Kelly and Ian Happ hit run-scoring singles in the third around Dansby Swanson's RBI grounder.

Ian Hamilton was given extra time to warm up when he entered to start the fourth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb