Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies for prospects, AP source says

The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday for prospects, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies' Orlando Arcia, left, congratulates Ryan McMahon as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Orlando Arcia, left, congratulates Ryan McMahon as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nation & World
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
34 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday for prospects, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending physicals. MLB.com was first to report the agreement.

McMahon leaves the last-place Rockies for a Yankees team that's in the thick of a playoff chase. The slick-fielding 30-year-old infielder is hitting .217 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs this season.

McMahon is owed about $36.2 million from the remainder of a $70 million, six-year contract through 2027.

New York is searching for some stability at third after All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moved back to second base. He took the place of DJ LeMahieu, who was cut by the team. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have recently been spending time at the hot corner.

McMahon was a second-round pick in 2013 by the Rockies out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. An All-Star in 2024, McMahon is a lifetime .240 batter with 140 homers over parts of nine seasons.

He's appeared in four career playoff games — all in 2018.

McMahon is due $4,193,548 for the remaining portion of his $12 million salary this year and $16 million in each of the next two seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

As home plate umpire Willie Trynor, left, waits to make the call as Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, center, is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pagés, right, while trying to score on a ground ball hit by Rockies' Yanquiel Fernández in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 21, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

