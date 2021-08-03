Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19

Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star is coming off a 14-0 loss at Tampa Bay on July 29 in which he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Cole is in his second season with the Yankees.

Boone said Nestor Cortes Jr. likely will start in place of Cole against the Orioles on Tuesday night. Cortes has no record and a 1.93 ERA in three starts and eight relief appearances for the Yankees this season.

The Yankees' first game after the All-Star break on July 15 against Boston was postponed because of their virus outbreak.

Judge, pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta and Cortes, catcher Kyle Higashioka and infielder Gio Urshela were put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Several teams around the majors have been affected recently by positive tests for the virus. Among them, the Milwaukee Brewers have put closer Josh Hader, star outfielder Christian Yelich and pitchers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland on the COVID-19 injured list in the last week.

___

