Yankees' Aaron Judge makes pair of outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

Aaron Judge makes two outstanding catches in the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago Cubs
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs after hitting a sacrifice fly during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge runs after hitting a sacrifice fly during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nation & World
5 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge made a pair of outstanding catches in right field two pitches apart, robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run and Dansby Swanson of a single in the fourth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot drive by Crow-Armstrong against Carlos Rodón, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong's 26th home run.

Judge's glove avoided the outstretched arms of a fan in a Yankees jersey, who reached over the wall with one hand but missed the ball.

Crow-Armstrong waved his right arm in disgust. The two-time AL MVP bowed his head and smiled.

Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Swanson's sinking liner for the third out of the inning.

New York led 3-0 behind a three-run third that included Judge's sacrifice fly and Cody Bellinger's two-run homer against his former team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
The Latest: Trump lands in Texas to survey flood damage
2
State Department lays off over 1,300 employees under Trump...
3
Myles Turner gets introduced by the Bucks, says he wants to keep...
4
Authorities say about 200 immigrants were arrested in raids on 2...
5
Lore and A-Rod detail some of their plans for the Timberwolves