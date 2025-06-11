Yankees' Aaron Judge hits third-longest homer of MLB season, a 469-foot shot in first inning vs KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the third-longest homer in the majors this season in the first inning of the Yankees' game against the Royals on Tuesday night, a 469-foot shot to left field off Noah Cameron that landed on top of the Kansas City franchise's Hall of Fame.

Judge's two-run homer had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph, tying it for the third-hardest hit homer in the majors. It was his 24th of the season, and came two days after the two-time and reigning MVP hit a pair of homers in a loss to the Red Sox.