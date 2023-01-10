Yale grad students vote to unionize after decadeslong push

The final tally showed 91% of the more than 2,000 votes cast were in support of authorizing the formation of a bargaining unit, Local 33-UNITE HERE. It comes after decades of attempts to form a union, the first dating back to the early 1990s.

“Generations of grad workers have organized before us, and I'm really excited to finally win,” Ridge Liu, a graduate student in school's physics department, said in a written statement. He said graduate workers need better pay and health care, as well as grievance procedures.