WWII codebreaker Turing honored on UK's new 50-pound note

The 250,000 or so votes supporting Turing's nomination also represented a recognition of the discrimination that he faced as a gay man after the war.

“There’s something of the character of a nation in its money, and we are right to consider and celebrate the people on our bank notes," Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said.

“Turing is best known for his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park, which helped end the Second World War. However, in addition he was a leading mathematician, developmental biologist, and a pioneer in the field of computer science. He was also gay, and was treated appallingly as a result."

During World War II Turing worked at the secret Bletchley Park code-breaking center, where he helped crack Enigma by creating the “Turing bombe,” a forerunner of modern computers. He also developed the “Turing Test” to measure artificial intelligence.

After the war, he was prosecuted over his relationship with a man in Manchester and given a choice between imprisonment and probation with the condition of undergoing female hormone treatment, which at the time was used as a form of chemical castration.

His conviction led to the removal of his security clearance and meant he was no longer able to work for Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). He died at age 41 in 1954 after eating an apple laced with cyanide.

Turing received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009, and a royal pardon in 2013. Four years later, the Turing law, which pardoned gay men with past convictions, was passed.

Actor and author Stephen Fry said the choice of Turing to appear on the 50-pound note marks another step in the nation’s long overdue recognition of “this very great man,” whose “talents ranged far and wide.”

In a YouTube video posted by the Bank of England, Fry laid out the levels of discrimination and “barbaric punishments” that gay men faced in the years after World War II.

“Alan Turing was among the thousands of men who were harried and harangued by the authorities," he said.

“Not just down to the hostile attitude to their sexuality alone, but also under the bigoted belief that there was a link between homosexuality and communism," Fry added.

Over the past decade, Turing's life has become known to a much wider audience, especially in the wake of the 2014 film “The Imitation Game” that saw Benedict Cumberbatch play the role of Turing.

As part of the new bank note design, the bank collaborated with U.K. intelligence and security agency GCHQ to create The Turing Challenge, a set of 12 puzzles

GCHQ said the full challenge could take an experienced puzzler seven hours to complete and may have even left Turing “scratching his head, although we very much doubt it."

Turing's great-nephew James Turing, who runs the Turing Trust that refurbishes U.K. computers for use in African schools, told BBC radio that the puzzle is "a wonderful recognition, and a bit reminiscent of the famous crossword that they used for recruiting at Bletchley Park back in the day."

In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, new 50-pound notes featuring scientist Alan Turing on the printing press. The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate legendary World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the banknote, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. (Bank of England via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, new 50-pound notes featuring scientist Alan Turing on display. The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate legendary World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the banknote, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. (Bank of England via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The rainbow flag flies above the Bank of England to celebrate the unveiling of the new fifty pound note in London, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The new £50 banknote features the scientist Alan Turing. Following its public unveil today, the polymer £50 will be issued for the first time on June 23, 2021, which coincides with Alan Turing's birthday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

The rainbow flag flies above the Bank of England to celebrate the unveiling of the new fifty pound note in London, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The new £50 banknote features the scientist Alan Turing. Following its public unveil today, the polymer £50 will be issued for the first time on June 23, 2021, which coincides with Alan Turing's birthday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, the new 50-pound note on display. The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London's financial district to commemorate legendary World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain's 50-pound note. The design of the banknote, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing's birthday. (Bank of England via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, Sarah John, Chief Cashier at the Bank of England, holds packages of the newly printed 50 -pound notes, featuring scientist Alan Turing. The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate legendary World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the banknote, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. (Bank of England via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited