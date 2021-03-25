WWII codebreaker Alan Turing honored on new UK bank note

Turing was selected as the new face of the 50-pound note in 2019, recognition for his pivotal role in breaking the Enigma code in World War II that historians say may have helped shorten the conflict by at least two years, saving millions of lives.

“There’s something of the character of a nation in its money, and we are right to consider and celebrate the people on our bank notes," Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey said.

“Turing is best known for his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park, which helped end the Second World War. However, in addition he was a leading mathematician, developmental biologist, and a pioneer in the field of computer science. He was also gay, and was treated appallingly as a result."

During World War II Turing worked at the secret Bletchley Park code-breaking center, where he helped crack Nazi Germany’s secret codes by creating the “Turing bombe,” a forerunner of modern computers. He also developed the “Turing Test” to measure artificial intelligence.

After the war he was prosecuted for homosexuality, which was then illegal, and forcibly treated with female hormones. He died at age 41 in 1954 after eating an apple laced with cyanide.

Turing received a posthumous apology from the British government in 2009, and a royal pardon in 2013.

In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, new 50-pound notes featuring scientist Alan Turing on the printing press. The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate legendary World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the banknote, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. (Bank of England via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Bank of England on Thursday, March 25, 2021, new 50-pound notes featuring scientist Alan Turing on display. The rainbow flag is flying proudly above the Bank of England in the heart of London’s financial district to commemorate legendary World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain’s 50-pound note. The design of the banknote, which is the most valuable in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued on June 23, Turing’s birthday. (Bank of England via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited