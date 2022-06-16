WTO talks down to the wire with no major deals yet in sight

The four-day meeting that opened Sunday was extended by a day to give negotiators a final chance to strike at least one consequential deal. It would be the first in years.

India has been a crucial participant in talks over the “IP Waiver” on COVID-19 vaccine protections — along with South Africa — which ran afoul of many wealthy countries. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala set up talks with the U.S. and European Union to work on a compromise text.

Many activist groups oppose the proposed changes, saying they don't go far enough to help fight a once-in-a-century pandemic or prepare for the next one. Big Pharma has resisted any changes that could dilute protections for its innovations.

Envoys also took up declarations showing support for the World Food Program in times of growing food insecurity as Russia's war in Ukraine has choked off exports of wheat and other food staples from its fields.

The draft text on fisheries aims to limit government subsidies — such as for fuel — to fishing boats or workers who take part in “illegal, unreported and unreported” fishing or national subsidies that contribute to “overcapacity or overfishing.” Some in developing countries could qualify for exemptions. Talks on the issue have been going on at the WTO for the last two decades.