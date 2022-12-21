WTO rejects US 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods

A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body's rules and rejected Washington's argument that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an “emergency” that would allow for an exemption under the trade body’s rules.

The United States or Hong Kong could appeal the ruling to the WTO’s appeals court. However, the Appellate Body is currently inactive because the U.S. has almost single-handedly held up appointments of new members to the court amid concerns it had strayed beyond its mandate. As a result, any such appeal would go into an arbitration void and remain unsettled.