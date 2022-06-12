WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals

She pointed to the food emergency caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where blockaded ports have impeded exports of between 22 million to 25 million tons of grain from a key European breadbasket.

Ministers at the meeting will consider whether to commit to lifting or easing export restrictions on food to help alleviate pressures on countries facing a shortage of wheat, fertilizer and other products because of the war. They also will decide whether to support the U.N.’s World Food Program get supplies to feed needy countries around the world.

Okonjo-Iweala hopes the member nations, which make decisions by consensus, also can strike an agreement about whether to temporarily waive WTO’s protections of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines.

Supporters say the move would give developing countries better vaccine access without harming protections and incentives for innovators. The topic has generated months of contentious negotiations.

The World Trade Organization, created in 1995 as a successor to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, has seen a slow unraveling — not least because U.S. objections have largely hamstrung its dispute-resolution system. The objections center on how the system is structured.

The WTO hasn’t produced a major trade deal in years. The last one, reached nearly a decade ago, was an agreement that cut up red tape on goods clearing borders and was billed as a boost to lower-income countries.

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Timur Suleimenov, Chair of the 12th Ministerial Conference speaks during a press conference before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday to tackle issues like overfishing of the seas, COVID-19 vaccines for the developing world and food security. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during a news conference before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

A protester wearing a banner demonstrates against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

Protesters walk with a banner during a demonstration against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

Protestors hold up banners during a demonstration against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)