Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wright State beats Bryant 93-82 for NCAA Tournament win

Bryant guard Peter Kiss, center right, drives past Wright State's Grant Basile (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant guard Peter Kiss, center right, drives past Wright State's Grant Basile (0) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Nation & World
By JACOB BENGE, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Wright State beat Bryant 93-82 on Wednesday night for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

Playing inside the University of Dayton Arena just 12 miles from its home court, Wright State (22-13) advanced to play top-seeded Arizona in San Diego on Friday in the West Region.

Holden was 11 of 15 from the field. Tyler Calvin added 21 points, and Grant Basile had 14.

Peter Kiss, the NCAA’s leading scorer, led Bryant (22-10) with 28 points.

The Raiders led 44-42 at halftime behind 20 points from Holden.

Both teams were seeded 16th.

BIG PICTURE

Bryant: The Bulldogs shot a season-low 16.7% from 3-point range, going 1 for 13 in the second half.

Wright State: The Raiders had 44 rebounds, their second-most of the season. They have 13 offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wright State: Vs. No. 1 Arizona on Friday in San Diego.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

caption arrowCaption
Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) shoots past Bryant's Hall Elisias (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) shoots past Bryant's Hall Elisias (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Wright State forward Grant Basile (0) shoots past Bryant's Hall Elisias (34) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) shoots during the first half of a First Four game against Wright State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) shoots during the first half of a First Four game against Wright State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant guard Luis Hurtado (10) shoots during the first half of a First Four game against Wright State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) shoots past Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) shoots past Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) shoots past Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant forward Hall Elisias, center left, and Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) fight for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Bryant forward Hall Elisias, center left, and Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) fight for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Bryant forward Hall Elisias, center left, and Wright State's Andrew Welage (22) fight for a loose ball during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Wright State's Grant Basile (0) blocks a shot by Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Wright State's Grant Basile (0) blocks a shot by Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

caption arrowCaption
Wright State's Grant Basile (0) blocks a shot by Bryant guard Charles Pride (5) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

In Other News
1
AP source: Schwarber, Phils agree to deal for about $80M
2
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ashoori back in Britain after Iran deal
3
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash
4
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
5
Chinese operatives accused spying on dissidents in US
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top