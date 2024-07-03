Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin set to miss start of the new season after spinal surgery

Wrexham said Wednesday that the 29-year-old Mullin had surgery in London in the middle of June to correct a long-term lower-back and hamstring issue.

He has scored more than 100 goals in three seasons at Wrexham, which gained promotion to English soccer's third division in April. That was back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League.

"The club's three-time, back-to-back top scorer and player of the season has managed the injury through conservative treatment following three years of concern," Wrexham said in a statement. "However, during off-season training it became evident that this approach would not be able to continue and, following several consultations, it was determined that surgery would be the best way forward."

The club said the surgery was “to ensure he is fit for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign.”

Wrexham starts its league season on Aug. 10 when it hosts Wycombe Wanderers.

Wrexham is the subject of the globally streamed documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer