Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution sting

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at age 20 during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and he followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games. He lost in the bronze-medal match at last year's Olympics in Paris.

He was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State and has won three world championships.

Just last week, the Real American Freestyle wrestling league announced it had added Snyder to it's lineup.

The league, with pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan as the commissioner, is slated to hold its first event Aug. 30 in Cleveland.