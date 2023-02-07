Wreckage, rescue and hope in Turkey's earthquake epicenter

In the town of Nurdagi, residents who lost loved ones said relatives could have been saved if rescue teams had arrived earlier. Steel rods jutted out of destroyed concrete like vines that rescuers had to work around in the town that's in a green valley below snowcapped hills.

“My sister has four children. She has one sister-in-law, in-laws and nephews and nieces. They’re all gone. They’re all gone,” Nilufer Sarigoz cried out, putting her face in her hands, sobbing.

Men cried as they used their hands to bless four dead bodies wrapped in heavy blankets placed in the back of a white pickup truck.

Sixteen-year-old Havva Topal still hadn't heard from her uncle, his wife and children, who were in a burning building.

“We’ve heard nothing, no news," she said. "The building collapsed after the earthquake and then a fire started 15 to 20 minutes later. No firefighters came, no excavators. We tried to save them on our own, by scooping water out with plates.”

“Our landlord’s spouse was brought out yesterday,” she later added. "They were charred, in pieces, in a horrible condition.”

