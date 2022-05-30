Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district.
The foreigners on the plane included four Indians and two Germans.
Caption
A general view of Tribhuvan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A general view of Tribhuvan International airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A signage of Tara Airlines is seen behind as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A signage of Tara Airlines is seen behind as a team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
People walk outside the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
People walk outside the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A man makes an enquiry outside a sales and ticketing office of Tara Airlines at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
A man makes an enquiry outside a sales and ticketing office of Tara Airlines at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Credit: Niranjan Shreshta
Caption
FILE - Birds sit on tree branches in front of a mountain range near Pokhara, Nepal, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A police official Sunday, May 29, 2022, says a small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route is missing in Nepal’s mountains. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
Credit: Niranjan Shrestha
Credit: Niranjan Shrestha
Caption
FILE - Birds sit on tree branches in front of a mountain range near Pokhara, Nepal, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A police official Sunday, May 29, 2022, says a small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route is missing in Nepal’s mountains. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
Credit: Niranjan Shrestha
Credit: Niranjan Shrestha