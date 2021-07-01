Worried about inflation? Check paystubs, not just pump price

For now, many investors aren’t that worried. They see wage growth moderating eventually, which would keep a cap on inflation. More people are getting vaccinated, benefits for unemployed workers are getting less generous and reopening schools in the fall will allow parents to return to work. All that should mean employers get more applicants to choose from, easing the pressure to raise pay to fill openings.

Other sources of inflation, meanwhile, such as used cars and building materials, should see prices come down as supply bottlenecks and other constraints clear.

“We’ve likely already seen the highest monthly inflation readings of 2021,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen.

The threat is still real, though. Wage growth so far has been driven mainly by middle- and high-paying industries, such as aerospace products and insurance, according to a review by Morgan Stanley. But that’s been broadening out recently.

Restaurants, grocery stores and gasoline stations are all seeing elevated wage pressures, for example.

Look no further than Chipotle Mexican Grill, which just increased its restaurant wages to an average of $15 per hour. The company raised prices on its menu by roughly 3.5% to 4% to help cover the additional wages.

“We really prefer not to” raise prices, CEO Brian Niccol said at a recent conference hosted by Baird. “But it made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed and make sure that we had the pipeline of people to support our growth.”

CFO Jack Hartung said he expects others in the industry will have to follow suit. Otherwise, they’ll lose out on workers.

Therein lies Wall Street's fear about wage growth staying high. On the plus side, higher wages gives workers more money to spend, which in turn drives the economy higher. But in one scenario, companies can't raise their own prices enough to cover their higher payrolls and maintain profits. That worries investors because stock prices tend to track with corporate earnings over the long term.

Even if companies can pass higher costs onto customers, it would likely result in a more lasting era of high inflation. That would dash the Federal Reserve’s insistence that higher inflation so far looks to be only a temporary problem, because it’s a result of shortages and other bottlenecks.

Inflation in May hit 3.9%, according to the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure. After ignoring food and energy costs, which can swing sharply from month to month, inflation was at its highest level since 1992.

If inflation ends up more stubborn than expected, the Fed would have to raise interest rates more aggressively than it’s signaled. That in turn would take away one of the major reasons for the stock market’s recent run to records: the hardened belief that “There Is No Alternative” to paying ever-higher prices for stocks when bonds are paying so little in interest. It's become such a ubiquitous belief that it goes by the simple acronym of TINA.

So congratulate your neighbor on that raise, and hopefully yourself on yours as well. Wall Street likely won't.