World's oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

Last week, hundreds left comments on an Ocean Park post about An An's condition, wishing him a speedy recovery.

He was euthanized to prevent further suffering Thursday morning after veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Ocean Park said.

“An An lived a full life that ended at the respectable age of 35 – the equivalent of 105 years in human age,” the statement read.

Hong Kong was given another panda pair — Ying Ying, a female, and a male, Le Le — in 2007 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city’s return to China.

China commonly engages in “panda diplomacy” where the mammals exclusively found in China are leased to other countries as a sign of goodwill.

Chinese giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July 28, 2015. The world's oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity on Thursday, July 21, 2022 passed away after being euthanized in Hong Kong, following a deterioration in his health in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

FILE - Chinese giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July 28, 2015.