World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break

The 27-kilometer (17-mile) Large Hadron Collider, located under a Swiss-French border area near Geneva, is perhaps best known for helping confirm the subatomic Higgs boson in 2012.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, or CERN, said that two beams of protons circulated in opposite directions around the accelerator on Friday, but high-intensity, high-energy collisions are still a couple of months away.