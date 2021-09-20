World shares, US futures sink on jitters over Fed moves

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.31% from 1.38% on Friday, another sign investors are turning to safer investments.

Heavyweight Hong Kong property companies and banks lost ground on persisting concerns over the potential for ripple effects from the financial troubles of Chinese developer Evergrande.

The company was expected to miss interest payments, as ratings companies forecast it may default on its debt. Its shares fell 10.6% on Monday.

Henderson Land Development dropped 13% and New World Development lost 12% amid reports that China would tighten oversight over the property sector in Hong Kong.

The Fed is due to deliver its latest economic and interest rate policy update on Wednesday. The central bank has said higher costs for raw materials and consumer goods are still likely to be temporary as the economy recovers, but analysts worry that higher prices could stick around and dent companies’ bottom lines while also crimping spending.

Wall Street ended last week on a feeble note, with the S&P 500 index losing 0.9% to 4,432.99, its second straight weekly loss.

In other trading on Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 2.6% to $69.97 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, lost 2.3% to $73.66 per barrel.

Caption A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with both Tokyo and Shanghai closed. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu