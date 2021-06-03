Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; AMC falls on share sale

The losses were shared by every sector in the benchmark S&P 500. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending and communications companies were also had some of the biggest declines. Energy companies and utilities held up better than most sectors, but were still seeing significant drops.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.59% late Wednesday.

Wall Street will get more detailed data on the labor market Friday when the Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report. Economists are projecting that it will show employers added more than 650,000 jobs in May.

Expectations of a strong increase in hiring have stoked worries about inflation and how the Fed may respond to it. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.

AMC Entertainment fell 30.6% after the movie theater operator said it would sell more shares following a huge run-up in its stock price this year.

Markets in Europe were lower while Asian markets were mixed.