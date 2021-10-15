Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July

The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 337 points, or 1%, at 35,249, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Leading the way for the S&P 500 was freight deliverer J.B. Hunt Transport Services, which peeled to a 5% gain after reporting stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street expected. Goldman Sachs and Prologis each rose more than 2% on better-than-expected profit reports, while Alcoa surged 11.3% after it beat earnings expectations and announced a dividend payment and buyback of its stock.