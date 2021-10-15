springfield-news-sun logo
Stocks rise as Wall Street heads for best week since July

The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, Oct. 15, setting the market up to end the week on a strong note after a sluggish start. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Credit: John Minchillo

By STAN CHOE, Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing again on Friday, as encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits help Wall Street firm itself following a shaky few weeks.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 337 points, or 1%, at 35,249, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Leading the way for the S&P 500 was freight deliverer J.B. Hunt Transport Services, which peeled to a 5% gain after reporting stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street expected. Goldman Sachs and Prologis each rose more than 2% on better-than-expected profit reports, while Alcoa surged 11.3% after it beat earnings expectations and announced a dividend payment and buyback of its stock.

They dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers last month than Wall Street expected. Sales at stores, restaurants and other retail establishments rose 0.7% from August instead of falling, as economists forecast.

Friday's gain follows up on a 1.7% jump for the S&P 500 Thursday, its best day since March, which was driven by stronger-than-expected earnings reports and encouraging data on the job market. The S&P 500 is on track for a 1.8% gain for the week and its best weekly performance since July.

It's a turnaround from a shaky few weeks, when the S&P 500 fell as much as 5.2% from its record set on Sept. 2. Worries about stubbornly high inflation, reduced support for markets from the Federal Reserve and a slowing economy helped to knock stock prices around. The S&P 500 is back within 1.5% of its all-time high.

Treasury yields also rose following the much stronger-than-expected report on retail sales. The yield on the 10-year note climbed to 1.57% from 1.52% late Thursday.

Stock markets overseas were also strong. In Europe, Geramny's SAX returned 0.7%, and France's CAC 40 gained 0.8%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4%.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 1.8%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.5% and Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.9%.

The price of benchmark U.S. oil rose 1.3% to $82.37 per barrel, continuing a powerful run that has sent it up nearly 70% this year and fanned worries about high inflation. The global benchmark for crude also climbed 1%, though the price of U.S. natural gas fell back by 1.4%.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

