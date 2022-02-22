World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine

“No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in summing up the political disgust felt from Europe to North America and democracies hugging Russia’s borders in Asia like Japan and South Korea.

However, Putin continued to knock the world off-kilter with a strategy where confusion about the true extent of an invasion, which would automatically kick in major sanctions, remained unclear and debatable.

Russia says it's sending what it deems “peacekeepers" into eastern Ukraine, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed they were “troops” on sovereign Ukrainian territory.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a fully-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil," Borrell said.

The latest developments were enough to force the 27-nation bloc into a mode of high alert, and the EU's foreign ministers would be deciding later Tuesday on how deep a first batch of sanctions, including those put forward early Tuesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel, would have to cut.

It would likely stop far short of the “massive” package threatened by the EU and Washington for a full military invasion into national territory that Kiev still controls.

“The way we respond will define us for the generations to come,” Simonyte said.

Too much too soon, though, could also hurt the international response, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

“There is a variety of sanctions options that now need to be used in a targeted way, because we have to assume that we haven’t yet reached the peak of the escalation,” he said.

A conflict could devastate Ukraine and cause huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. But Asian nations are also worried.

President Moon Jae-in instructed his officials to prepare for the economic fallout in South Korea if the Ukraine crisis worsens and U.S.-backed nations levy stringent economic sanctions on Russia.

Hopes are dwindling that a major conflict can be averted. Putin’s directive came hours after he recognized the two Ukrainian separatist regions, setting up Russian military support and antagonizing Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order.

Putin blamed NATO for the current crisis and called the U.S.-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

The global condemnation came amid rising skirmishes in the eastern regions of Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the Europe-facing democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said there was no basis under international law for Putin to recognize the Ukrainian separatist regions.

“We are concerned that this is a calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression. We again call for urgent diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution,” Mahuta said in a statement.

Those on a saddle between Russia and the West were in an uncomfortable position.

NATO-member Turkey, which has close relations to both Ukraine and Russia, criticized Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine.

“We consider this decision by Russia as being unacceptable,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We reiterate our calls to the parties to respect common sense and international law.”

China, a traditional ally of Russia, sounded a cautious note, calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Washington could be much more straightforward. The White House issued an executive order to restrict investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures — likely sanctions — were to be announced Tuesday. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, President Joe Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

___

Foster Klug reported from Tokyo. AP reporters from around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell looks on as he attends the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Cooperation Forum as part of the French EU Council Presidency in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Christophe Archambault / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Christophe Archambault

Caption FILE - European Council President Charles Michel, right, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after an EU Summit in Brussels, Dec. 17, 2021. The European Union's top officials said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 that the bloc will impose sanctions against those involved in Russia's recognition of two separatist eastern Ukraine regions. In a joint statement EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel said "This step is a blatant violation of international law." "The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," the statement said. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File) Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Caption French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, right, discuss as they attend the Indo-Pacific Ministerial Cooperation Forum as part of the French EU Council Presidency in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Christophe Archambault / Pool photo via AP) Credit: Christophe Archambault

Caption South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. South Korea's Foreign Ministry has issued "grave concern" over the Ukraine crisis and called for related nations to respect the Minsk agreement while finding a diplomatic solution. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan

Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2022. Kishida criticized Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible "severe actions" including sanctions with the international community. Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing Monday of decree recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to "maintain peace" in those areas. Putin's announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 122421+0900

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) stands close to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as they meet with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender

Caption In this image made from UNTV video, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image made from UNTV video, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image made from UNTV video, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks during an interview in her office Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. World leaders scrambled Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin — and to signal possible sanctions — after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Mahuta said there was no basis under international law for Putin to recognize the Ukrainian separatist regions. (AP Photo/Nick Perry, File) Credit: Nick Perry