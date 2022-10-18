WORLD CUP WATCH: Cavani back scoring to boost Uruguay hopes

There was a scare for both Valencia and Uruguay when Cavani didn’t return for the second half against Elche because of an ankle injury, but he said after the game it wasn’t anything serious.

“The ankle was swollen but it should be just a matter of days,” he said. “It hurts a bit, but it was a precaution.”

Cavani will be looking to make it to his fourth World Cup with Uruguay, with whom he is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Luis Suárez and Darwin Núñez in a group containing South Korea, Ghana and Portugal.

Along with Suárez, he helped the South American nation finish fourth in 2010 in South Africa. Four years later in Brazil, Uruguay was eliminated by Colombia in the round of 16.

It was a disappointing ending for Uruguay and Cavani in 2018 in Russia, when he couldn’t contribute in a loss to eventual champion France in the quarterfinals because of a muscle injury that kept him from playing.

RICHARLISON'S TEARS

Holding crutches and not putting weight on his left leg, Tottenham forward Richarlison broke down in tears as he spoke about a calf injury that he feared might rule him out of playing in the World Cup for Brazil.

"It's kind of hard to say because it's close to the realization of my dream," he said Saturday after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Everton, during which he pulled up with a calf strain and walked off the field.

However, he has allayed any fears by saying on social media he will be back in two weeks.

“Guys, thank God it was just a big scare!!" he wrote in Portuguese:

Richarlison has emerged over the past year as a strong option for one of the forward spots in Brazil's team, moving ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino as the starting No. 9 for now.

INJURIES FOR PORTUGAL

The supply line for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup is thinning.

Last week, Pedro Neto was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury on club duty for Wolverhampton that requires surgery.

Another left winger, Diogo Jota, might also be questionable for the World Cup. The Liverpool forward, who missed the first month of the season because of injury, was carried off on a stretcher late in the win over Manchester City on Sunday because of a thigh problem.

RACE FOR JIMENEZ

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez is also in danger of missing the World Cup.

A groin injury has kept the 31-year-old Jimenez out of action for Wolverhampton in the Premier League since Aug. 31. And the team's interim coach, Steve Davis, cannot guarantee his striker will return before the tournament in Qatar.

“I think that’s the hope, but I’m not too sure,” Davis said. “It’s very difficult when you put a date on an injury. If it’s early, it’s a great surprise, but if it goes beyond that then people start wondering about the treatment and things like that. Rather than let people question it, it’s important we make sure he’s right, that his mental health is good and he’s in a good place.

