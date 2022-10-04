World Bank: Ukraine's war-torn economy will sink 35% in '22

The war has destroyed factories and farmland and displaced millions of Ukrainians. The World Bank, a 189-country anti-poverty agency, estimates that rebuilding the country will cost at least $349 billion, 1.5 times the size of Ukraine's prewar economy.

“Ukraine continues to need enormous financial support as the war needlessly rages on as well as for recovery and reconstruction projects,’’ said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia.