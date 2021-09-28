World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China, the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.

The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year, the bank said. It said business activity in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and other economies was improving but now is “showing signs of slowing down.”