World Bank chief in landmark Sudan visit, focuses on reforms

Battered by years of mismanagement and sanctions, Sudan was also plunged into an economic crisis when the oil-rich south seceded in 2011 after decades of war, taking with it more than half of public revenues and 95% of oil exports.

Sudan's government program, backed by the World Bank and the IMF, has included a series of austerity measures such as floating the currency and slashing fuel subsidies. The measures have led to hikes in the price of fuel and other essential goods.

Malpass welcomed Sudan's “bold reforms," re-engagement with the international community, and the clearance of its its overdue payments to the World Bank after the U.S. provided bridge financing of $1.15 billion.

The debt clearance has allowed the government to access new types of international financing for the first time in nearly three decades. The World Bank said in May it has allocated $2 billion to Sudan to finance big infrastructure projects along with others over the next 12 months.

Finance Minister Gibreil Ibrahim hailed Malpass' visit as a sign that Sudan’s integration into the international community “is progressing in strides."

Malpass, however, warned about tensions between the generals and civilians in the government, which have increased over the past week after authorities said they foiled a coup attempt on Sep. 22.

“It’s critical to avoid political slippages, because there is no development without peace and stability," he said.

Still, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere on Thursday to demand an exclusively civilian transitional government. The protesters also accused the generals of derailing its transition to democracy.

Caption Sudanese demonstrators arrive by train to participate in a demonstration, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Thousands of Sudanese have rallied in the capital of Khartoum against the country's military and demanding the formation of new transitional authorities that would exclusively consist of civilians. Thursday's demonstration accused the generals of derailing the country’s transition to democracy. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali) Credit: Marwan Ali Credit: Marwan Ali

