Workers who make Bombardier business jets in Toronto are on strike. Talks will resume Monday

About 1,350 workers who produce business jets for Bombardier in Toronto are on strike
Nation & World
By Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

Labor union Unifor said Sunday that 1,350 workers at a Bombardier business-jet plant went on strike when the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract by a deadline on Saturday night.

The union said the negotiations continued into Sunday morning and would resume on Monday.

Bombardier said it was continuing to negotiate and hoped to “swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Neither side would discuss details of the negotiations.

This strike involves production and office workers at a Bombardier plant at Pearson Airport in Toronto, where Global-series aircraft are built.

Workers at the plant went on strike for several days in the summer of 2021 before ratifying a three-year contract that included wage increases and better pension benefits.

In Other News
1
3 Columbia University administrators put on leave over alleged text...
2
New mom who delighted in her daughter is among the dead in Arkansas...
3
Montreal's 1993 Stanley Cup champions are watching as Edmonton can end...
4
Angel Reese leads Sky to 88-87 win over Fever despite Caitlin Clark's...
5
Six climate protesters run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top