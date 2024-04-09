Workers at Philadelphia sports stadium hit picket lines for one-day strike

The union — which represents people who work at the Wells Fargo Center and neighboring Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively, play — say their wages and benefits are not keeping up with inflation. The union said some staffers who work at all three stadiums make different hourly wages at each site, and union members say they are treated as seasonal workers rather than year-round employees, based on each sport’s season.

Randi Trent, a caterer with Aramark for 23 years, was among those manning the picket lines Tuesday.

“I’m out here fighting for health care for everyone. They need better wages. We all need (better) wages across the board," Trent said. “I make $8 an hour. We work off of gratuities. Our percentages are low.”

Chris Collom, an Aramark spokesperson, said the company “remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties.” He said the firm had contingency plans in place to ensure its services were not interrupted at Tuesday night’s game, but he did not disclose specific details.