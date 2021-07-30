Worker pay rises strongly as businesses fight to fill jobs

The unemployment rate is elevated at 5.9% and millions of Americans are out of work, yet there are also a record number of job openings. Economists say it will take time for the unemployed to match with the right jobs.

Several trends are likely keeping some workers on the sidelines, adding to the pressure on companies to offer higher pay. Many people are worried about COVID-19 and are reluctant to work in jobs that require them to interact with the public. Others may be caring for children and unable to work until schools reopen.

And an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits is likely allowing some of those out of work to hold out for higher-paying jobs. About 22 states have ended that benefit and it will expire nationwide Sept. 6.

Friday's data comes from the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index, which measures pay changes for workers that keep their jobs. Unlike some other measures of Americans' paychecks, it isn't directly affected by mass layoffs such as the pandemic job losses that occurred last spring.