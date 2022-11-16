Words on bronze hand may rewrite past of Basque language

Archaeologists believe the hand, which they call “the hand of Irulegi” after the site where it was found at the foot of a medieval castle, was designed to hang on a door, likely as a amulet of protection.

So far, linguists have been able to translate only one of the words inscribed on it: “sorioneku,” which corresponds to the Basque word “zorioneku,” or “fortunate.”

Basque has survived for centuries despite ceding ground to Spanish and French. Several hundred thousand people are estimated to speak the language, also known as Euskara, mostly in the Spanish Basque Country and Navarra regions and across the Pyrenees in a small area of France.

It is considered by linguists to be a “language isolate,” meaning it has no known roots in other language groups.