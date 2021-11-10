Wooing France: Kamala Harris to meet Macron after sub spat

The U.S. vice president paid her respects Wednesday to Americans who died in the two world wars and are buried in a cemetery overlooking the Paris skyline. To the notes of Taps, Harris laid a wreath in their honor and met with U.S. military service members at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial.

Among the more than 1,500 graves was that of Inez Crittenden, a World War I switchboard operator from Harris' hometown of Oakland. Noting that was “one of the few jobs women could have” at the time, Harris said, “We're very proud of her memory and her service.”