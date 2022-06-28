Woody Allen mulls end of career, talks with Alec Baldwin

The two men — each facing significant controversies — steered clear of addressing either the abuse allegations against Allen or the shooting last year on Baldwin's movie set.

The public comment options were turned off, and the 45-minute interview attracted a modest audience of between 2,400-2,700. The two men chatted about Allen's writing, the use of profanity in films and the current state of Broadway. Allen lost his connection several times, with his screen freezing.