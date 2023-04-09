Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

The tournament said about 90 minutes before play was to begin that Woods, who is still hobbled by the effects of a 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, had withdrawn with an injury. He had limped through practice rounds early in the week and again during the first and second rounds, but it had become more pronounced as the weather worsened.

The five-time champion finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut on the number at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.