Woods to have teen daughter introduce him at Hall of Fame

FILE - Sam Alexis Woods, right, daughter of Tiger Woods, walks with Wood's girlfriend Erica Herman during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Woods has asked his daughter to introduce him for his induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods introduced his son to the spotlight at the PNC Championship the last two years. Now it's his daughter's turn.

Woods has chosen 14-year-old Sam to introduce him Wednesday night when he and three others are inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

She is the older of his two children, born the day after his runner-up finish in the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

Charlie Woods, who turned 13 last month, has played with his father in the PNC Championship. They finished runner-up in December, drawing enormous publicity because it was the first time Woods played since serious injuries to his right leg in a car crash.

Hall of Fame member Davis Love III will be introducing retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Another Hall of Fame member, Judy Rankin, will introduce three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning.

Also recognized posthumously is Marion Hollins, a U.S. Women's Amateur champion, Curtis Cup captain and the first woman to develop golf courses.

This is the first time since 2013 the induction ceremony is in Florida during The Players Championship.

FILE - Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Atlanta. Woods will be the star attraction in the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

