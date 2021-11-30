Woods has little to offer on past accident or future in golf

He also felt lucky to be alive and to still have his right leg, and to be able to walk into the press center at Albany Golf Club without a noticeable limp.

Woods is the tournament host of the Hero World Challenge, which starts Thursday for 20 elite players in an unofficial holiday event he has held for two decades.

Woods had said he will never play a full-time schedule again, but he could still pick and choose a few tournaments a year. He said returning the Masters, which he won in 2019 after fusion surgery on his lower back, was too far away to know he could play.

“I don't foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, hence I’ll never have the back what it used to be, and clock’s ticking,” said Woods, who turns 46 on Dec. 30.

“I’ve come off surgeries before, I’ve come off long layoffs and I’ve won or come close to winning before. So I know the recipe for it,” he said. “I’ve just got to get to a point where I feel comfortable enough where I can do that again.”

